Advertisement

4 officers injured in inmate attacks at Gouverneur prison, union says

Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Gouverneur Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Four officers were injured in two separate inmate attacks at Gouverneur Correctional Facility this month.

That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the officers.

The first attack occurred on September 15. The union says an inmate elbowed one officer in the forehead and kicked a second officer in the knee.

The officers were treated for injuries at the prison and remained on duty.

The second attack happened September 18. According to the union, an inmate punched one officer in the face. A second officer sustained shoulder pain subduing the inmate.

Both officers were treated and remained on duty.

“Almost on a daily basis, we are reporting another attack on staff in our state prisons, yet despite our calls for more staffing and resources to combat the attacks, there is nothing but silence from DOCCS administration. These attacks, along with the daily seizures of drugs and weapons, will continue until DOCCS addresses the systemic problem that exists,” said NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
A car hit a tree on Watertown's Schley Drive Monday afternoon.
Car slams into tree in Watertown

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watertown announces changes for paying city school taxes
The property where Trudy Latimer plans to open Adirondack Hearing Innovations.
Woman plans to open business in Felts Mills
The Free and Accepted Masons of Jefferson and Lewis counties hosted a lunch in Chaumont for...
Local Freemasons show appreciation for state police
Watertown International Airport
Watertown airport gets $2M for new runway system, terminal improvements