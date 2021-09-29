4 officers injured in inmate attacks at Gouverneur prison, union says

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Four officers were injured in two separate inmate attacks at Gouverneur Correctional Facility this month.

That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the officers.

The first attack occurred on September 15. The union says an inmate elbowed one officer in the forehead and kicked a second officer in the knee.

The officers were treated for injuries at the prison and remained on duty.

The second attack happened September 18. According to the union, an inmate punched one officer in the face. A second officer sustained shoulder pain subduing the inmate.

Both officers were treated and remained on duty.

“Almost on a daily basis, we are reporting another attack on staff in our state prisons, yet despite our calls for more staffing and resources to combat the attacks, there is nothing but silence from DOCCS administration. These attacks, along with the daily seizures of drugs and weapons, will continue until DOCCS addresses the systemic problem that exists,” said NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska.

