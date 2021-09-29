Advertisement

Attorney general defends Cuomo investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed criticism from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the bombshell report from her office that detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, saying the former governor has “never taken responsibility for his own conduct.”

James, speaking to a civic group of leaders from business, nonprofits and other organizations in New York City on Wednesday, defended the  165-page report her office released in August that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, prompting the Democrat’s resignation.

Cuomo emphatically denied intentionally mistreating women and has cast the pressure on him to resign as politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
A car hit a tree on Watertown's Schley Drive Monday afternoon.
Car slams into tree in Watertown

Latest News

Sign celebrates Zoo New York's 100th anniversary
Watertown’s zoo postpones its 100th birthday party
Vaccine Mandate
Here’s how health care vaccination rates look statewide & in north country
FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo, Dr. Mary Bassett, New York City's health commissioner,...
Governor appoints new state health commissioner
Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira, Tupper Lake, and Massena in girls' and boys' cross...
Highlights & scores: cross country in the NAC