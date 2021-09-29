Beatrice A. Perry, 83, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Beatrice A. Perry, age 83 of Rensselaer Falls, will be held at 2:00pm on October 9, 2021 at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, 609 Pickering Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Mrs. Perry passed away at her home on September 27, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving is her husband Willis “Bill” Perry of Rensselaer Falls; a daughter Lillian Perry of Rensselaer Falls; a brother Donald Stevenson & his wife Cheryl of Ohio; two sisters Rita Yakawiak of Syracuse and Dalejean Decker & her husband Robert of Old Forge; grandchildren Alton Rayburn & his companion Ashley Peggs, Ashley Lawton & her husband Randy, Alysse Wright & her husband Rickie; great-grandchildren Ian, Lane, Colt, Luke, Keegan, Kollin, Kohen, Emma, Samantha, Kaitlin, Sydney and William; and great-great-granddaughter Aurora.

She was predeceased by her parents Alton & Lillian; a daughter Marianne Rayburn, a sister Hope Martin, and a brother Thomas Stevenson.

Bea was born on February 16, 1938 in Syracuse, a daughter of Alton & Lillian (Stevenson) Greelish. She graduated from Kirkville High School, and continued her education at the Syracuse School of Practical Nursing where she earned her LPN degree on Sept 6, 1969. She later married Willis “Bill” D. Perry on September 1, 1973.

Bea began her career at Crouse Hospital where she worked for several years as a LPN. The couple later relocated to Ogdensburg where they owned & operated Bill and Bea’s Tavern for 15 years. She returned to nursing after selling the business, and worked at Moongate and the United Helpers Nursing Home. Bea returned to the workforce shortly after retirement, and became the substitute school nurse for Edwards Knox School until she retired permanently.

Bea enjoyed time spent with all her generations of grandchildren, her camp on Black Lake, fishing, boat rides and traveling for the Moose conventions with Bill.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Moose, 609 Pickering Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

