Braggin’ Rights: a trout, a bass & a muskie

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Gerry Mannigan sent us a photo of a big lake trout he snagged on Lake Champlain. He adds that it put up an awesome fight, and that it was delicious.

Robert Major says he went fishing during Monday’s rainy morning and landed a 15-inch bass. He didn’t mention where he caught it.

Mason Pearson submitted a photo of a muskie he caught on the Raquette River. He says it measured 43.5 inches.

If you have something to brag about, you can send us your photos via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app. Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what is shown, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

