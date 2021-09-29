Donna Welles Quinta, 92, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donna Welles Quinta passed away on Monday, September 27th at her home while under the care of her family. She was 92 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 1st at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Terry Alford officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon-2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY.

Donna was born in Rochester, NY the daughter to the late Shirley Welles Jennings and retired Lt. Commander Glen S. Jennings, U.S.C. who earned a citation and medal from the navy for his meritorious duty during D-Day in WWII.

Donna grew up traveling from place to place with her parents as her father was a career man in the U.S.C.G. They moved to New York City and lived there for several years. She attended and graduated from Barnard Prep School for Girls.

She studied ballet at “Carnegie Hall” and performed in the musical show “Brigadoon”. Donna briefly attended Harvard after moving to Boston, Mass. After leaving Boston she moved to Hawaii where she met and married her husband Daniel F. Quinta.

Donna is survived by her 6 children, Daniel F. (Dawn), Jr., Mannsville; David W., North Carolina; Dion M, Pulaski; Daphne (Robert) Parker, Watertown; Dineen (Jeffrey) Ell, Virginia; Diona (Steve) Naklick, Mannsville; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and nephews, 2 great-nephews and several cousins.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband and brother Glen S. Jennings, Jr.

Donna traveled to Guatemala twice for missionary work under “Living Waters” ministry and was a short-term missionary and speaker to the Native Americans at the Deseronto Reserve in Canada. She traveled to Israel 3 different times as a Good Will Ambassador to the people under Rev. Noah Hutchings and South West Radio Church Ministries. Donna also supported 2 Haitian orphans.

Donna has been Sunday School Superintendent, USB Director, Ladies Leader, speaker on numerous occasions. She was also a counselor during the J.W. White Crusade and a director for several Christmas Pageants for many years.

She was a former member of the North Country Maranatha Church pastored by her son Daniel F. Quinta, Jr. who is now a missionary to Haiti. She also belonged to the Fellowship Baptist Church and at the time of her death she was a member of the Maranatha Bible Baptist Church pastored by her son-in-law Stephen Naklick.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Haitian Mission Orphanage, Team Haiti 4 Jesus, Les Basses, (Obus) Haiti.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

