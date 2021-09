WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Electa M. Burwell, age 91 are saddened to report her passing early Tuesday afternoon (September 28, 2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. A full obituary to follow in the next publication.

