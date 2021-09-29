Advertisement

Expanding child care is one idea for spending COVID rescue money

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and the county’s local development corporation is hoping to use some of it to expand child care in the area.

Members of the county Legislature’s finance committee met Tuesday night to hear presentations from grant hopefuls.

The JCLDC’s Dave Zembiec proposed seven projects.

The one that got the most attention was improving child care services.

Zembiec says American Rescue Fund money can alleviate what he calls a “child care desert” by training people how to run day cares, helping them get certifications, and awarding grants to get them started.

Some legislators think the idea is unfair to existing day cares.

“My fear is picking winners and losers within our area,” District 9 Legislator Patrick Jareo said. “The people that are already established and have been doing this and paying taxes for decades, we’re going to set somebody up and promote somebody to compete with them. That is a problem for me.

Zembiec says as part of the project he’s proposing, there will also be grants for existing day cares to hire additional staff.

He stresses that by providing more child care services, the whole economy will benefit, as many parents aren’t working because they have no one to watch their children.

The finance committee will consider the presentations for 30 days and then get together to make decisions.

