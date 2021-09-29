Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
A car hit a tree on Watertown's Schley Drive Monday afternoon.
Car slams into tree in Watertown

Latest News

Sign celebrates Zoo New York's 100th anniversary
Watertown’s zoo postpones its 100th birthday party
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases...
CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry