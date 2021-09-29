Fort Drum land open to hunters

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There are 70,000 acres of land on Fort Drum where the public can get access for hunting.

To be able to do so, you need to get a recreation pass online beforehand.

The installation follows New York state regulations and has some its own rules. All hunters must wear blaze orange clothing and all firearms need to be in a case.

“We have a lot of small game hunters that come from all over the Northeast as well just because of the habitat that we have. We still maintain that. It’s kind of early successional habitat, so it’s really good if you are hunting for grouts or woodcock or snowshoe hare,” said Raymond Rainbolt, Fort Drum natural resources manager.

However, all areas for hunting on post will be closed to recreation from November 1 through November 10 for Mountain Peak, a big military training exercise on post.

