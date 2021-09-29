Here’s how health care vaccination rates look statewide & in north country

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - No health care facilities had to be closed because of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for people who work in them.

That’s the word Wednesday from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said. “I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational.”

Hochul said as of Wednesday morning, 87 percent of hospital staff are fully vaccinated and 92 percent have had at least one dose, which is what the mandate initially called for.

Here’s what’s happening in the north country, according to state figures. Numbers we’ve reported before reflect staff who have had one dose. These numbers are for the fully vaccinated. The state did not provide one-dose numbers for hospital workers:

- Carthage Area Hospital, 71 percent

- River Hospital, 83 percent

- Samaritan Medical Center, 81 percent

- Lewis County General Hospital, 80 percent

- Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 88 percent - Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, 98 percent

- Clifton-Fine Hospital, 91 percent

- Gouverneur Hospital, 86 percent

- Massena Hospital, 89 percent

Here’s where to find the state’s data on hospital worker vaccinations.

Statewide, the percentage of nursing home staff with at least one dose is 92 percent.

Here’s how the state says that looks in the north country:

- Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 80.8 percent

- Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Inc., 85.9 percent

- Samaritan Senior Village, Inc., 90.6 percent

- Lewis County General Hospital Nursing Home Unit, 90.2 percent

- Highland Nursing Home Inc, 94.3 percent

- Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 100 percent

- St Joseph’s Home, 100 percent

- United Helpers Canton Nursing Home, 88.3 percent

The percentage of adult care facilities staff across the state receiving at least one dose is 89 percent.

In the north country:

- Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility, 100 percent

- Samaritan Summit Village, 93.8 percent

- The Lodge at Ives Hill, 100 percent

- East Road Adult Home, 94.1 percent

- Claddagh Care (LBSH), 92.9 percent

- Maplewood Assisted Living, 87.8 percent

Here where to find vaccinations rates for staff in nursing homes and adult care facilities.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.