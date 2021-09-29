Highlights & scores: cross country in the NAC

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Cross country was in the spotlight in the Northern Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

Girls’ cross country

Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira, Massena, and Tupper Lake in girls’ cross country. The Flyers captured the first seven places to sweep three wins. Massena finished second.

Maddie Dinneen finished first with a time of 21:51. Teammate Sharon Colbert finished second, just 12 seconds off the pace. They were followed by Rachel Hewey, who clocked in at 22:43, Lauren Sweet at 24:12, and Maddie Carista and Brielle Gates both at 24:25. Other team-best runners included Isabel Birch of Massena, Olivia Bobbie of Brushton-Moira, and Tupper Lake’s Angel Bujold.

Boys’ cross country

Norwood-Norfolk also swept the boys’ meet, capturing the first four individual positions.

Dominic Fiacco led the field of 18 runners in a time of 19:33. Anthony Fiacco finished second, just two seconds off the lead. Logan Bradley crossed the finish line in third, just six seconds later. Jace Williams was fourth at 20:27. Massena’s Dugga Thompson rounded out the top five at 20:33. Tupper Lake’s best was Mike Corneau in sixth. Top runner for Brushton-Moira was Chris Schroen.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, Beaver River 1

Sackets Harbor 4, Alexandria 1

Immaculate Heart 6, Indian River 2

Watertown 7, Carthage 0

South Jefferson 4, Gouverneur 0

Madrid-Waddington 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 3

Boys’ high school soccer

Morristown 2, Edwards-Knox 1

Lisbon 7, Heuvelton 0

Salmon River 3, Malone 1

Potsdam 2, Canton 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

St. Regis Falls, Chateaugay -- postponed

Women’s college soccer

Skidmore 1, Clarkson 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 96, Indian River 76

South Jefferson 104, Carthage 73

Lowville 58, Beaver River 40

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Grls’ high school tennis

Lowville 3, Immaculate Heart 2

