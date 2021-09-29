Advertisement

Highlights & scores: cross country in the NAC

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Cross country was in the spotlight in the Northern Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

Girls’ cross country

Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira, Massena, and Tupper Lake in girls’ cross country. The Flyers captured the first seven places to sweep three wins. Massena finished second.

Maddie Dinneen finished first with a time of 21:51. Teammate Sharon Colbert finished second, just 12 seconds off the pace. They were followed by Rachel Hewey, who clocked in at 22:43, Lauren Sweet at 24:12, and Maddie Carista and Brielle Gates both at 24:25. Other team-best runners included Isabel Birch of Massena, Olivia Bobbie of Brushton-Moira, and Tupper Lake’s Angel Bujold.

Boys’ cross country

Norwood-Norfolk also swept the boys’ meet, capturing the first four individual positions.

Dominic Fiacco led the field of 18 runners in a time of 19:33. Anthony Fiacco finished second, just two seconds off the lead. Logan Bradley crossed the finish line in third, just six seconds later. Jace Williams was fourth at 20:27. Massena’s Dugga Thompson rounded out the top five at 20:33. Tupper Lake’s best was Mike Corneau in sixth. Top runner for Brushton-Moira was Chris Schroen.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 2, Beaver River 1

Sackets Harbor 4, Alexandria 1

Immaculate Heart 6, Indian River 2

Watertown 7, Carthage 0

South Jefferson 4, Gouverneur 0

Madrid-Waddington 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 3

Boys’ high school soccer

Morristown 2, Edwards-Knox 1

Lisbon 7, Heuvelton 0

Salmon River 3, Malone 1

Potsdam 2, Canton 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

St. Regis Falls, Chateaugay -- postponed

Women’s college soccer

Skidmore 1, Clarkson 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 96, Indian River 76

South Jefferson 104, Carthage 73

Lowville 58, Beaver River 40

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Grls’ high school tennis

Lowville 3, Immaculate Heart 2

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
A car hit a tree on Watertown's Schley Drive Monday afternoon.
Car slams into tree in Watertown

Latest News

Highlights & scores: cross country in the NAC
Mel's Sports History: Robert Drummond
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
Remembering former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer