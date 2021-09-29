Highlights & scores: cross country in the NAC
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Cross country was in the spotlight in the Northern Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
Girls’ cross country
Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira, Massena, and Tupper Lake in girls’ cross country. The Flyers captured the first seven places to sweep three wins. Massena finished second.
Maddie Dinneen finished first with a time of 21:51. Teammate Sharon Colbert finished second, just 12 seconds off the pace. They were followed by Rachel Hewey, who clocked in at 22:43, Lauren Sweet at 24:12, and Maddie Carista and Brielle Gates both at 24:25. Other team-best runners included Isabel Birch of Massena, Olivia Bobbie of Brushton-Moira, and Tupper Lake’s Angel Bujold.
Boys’ cross country
Norwood-Norfolk also swept the boys’ meet, capturing the first four individual positions.
Dominic Fiacco led the field of 18 runners in a time of 19:33. Anthony Fiacco finished second, just two seconds off the lead. Logan Bradley crossed the finish line in third, just six seconds later. Jace Williams was fourth at 20:27. Massena’s Dugga Thompson rounded out the top five at 20:33. Tupper Lake’s best was Mike Corneau in sixth. Top runner for Brushton-Moira was Chris Schroen.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Lyme 2, Beaver River 1
Sackets Harbor 4, Alexandria 1
Immaculate Heart 6, Indian River 2
Watertown 7, Carthage 0
South Jefferson 4, Gouverneur 0
Madrid-Waddington 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 3
Boys’ high school soccer
Morristown 2, Edwards-Knox 1
Lisbon 7, Heuvelton 0
Salmon River 3, Malone 1
Potsdam 2, Canton 1
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0
St. Regis Falls, Chateaugay -- postponed
Women’s college soccer
Skidmore 1, Clarkson 1
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 96, Indian River 76
South Jefferson 104, Carthage 73
Lowville 58, Beaver River 40
High school volleyball
Canton 3, Salmon River 0
Grls’ high school tennis
Lowville 3, Immaculate Heart 2
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.