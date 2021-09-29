Jane A. Rieves, 82, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jane A. Rieves, 82, of Dalton Estates, West Carthage died Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital where she has been a patient for one week.

Jane was born on March 14,1939 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Ray and Grace (Terrillion) Archer. She was a graduate of Lowville Academy. She went on to attend BOCES in Glenfield and graduated as a certified nursing assistant. She worked at Carthage Area Hospital as a C.N.A. for over 25 years, retiring several years ago.

She loved to shop, play Bingo and was an avid reader.

She is survived by three daughters: Joan (Michael) Lewis of Great Bend, Becky (Joe) Reff of Mooresville, NC and Elaine (Kirk) Yarbrough of Liverpool, two sons: Craig (Terry) Rieves of Statesville, NC and Chris Rieves of Lafayette, NY and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her two sisters, Ruth McLane and Margaret Rubart, a brother, Bob Archer and a granddaughter, Angel Lewis.

It was her wish to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

