Local COVID hospitalizations: how many were vaccinated?

COVID vaccination
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve reported COVID numbers almost every day. And there’s one question many of you are asking: how many of those in the hospital were vaccinated?

For Jefferson County, those numbers will be in early next week.

Legislator John Peck, chairman of the Jefferson County Health & Human Services Committee, says the county will be releasing data that shows how many of those hospitalized were vaccinated or not.

However, Peck says the county is in a unique and somewhat difficult situation as it reports data because some of it, pertaining to Fort Drum, needs to come from the federal government.

“It’s time consuming. At the same point, the staff is trying to do contact tracing, while at the same time trying to perform their normal duties in the public health field,” said Peck.

Meanwhile in Lewis County, 92 percent of the people in the hospital for COVID are unvaccinated.

