Local Freemasons show appreciation for state police

The Free and Accepted Masons of Jefferson and Lewis counties hosted a lunch in Chaumont for...
The Free and Accepted Masons of Jefferson and Lewis counties hosted a lunch in Chaumont for Troop D, and awarded the police a certificate of appreciation.(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A thank you to local New York state troopers for protecting the community.

The Free and Accepted Masons of Jefferson and Lewis counties hosted a lunch in Chaumont for Troop D, and awarded the police a certificate of appreciation.

The Freemasons say it’s to honor state police for their dedication and willingness to help.

One trooper says recognition is appreciated, but not what drives him.

“State troopers and local law enforcement are always here to help our community...We like to give to the community as well as receive back appreciation for what we do,” said Sgt. Peter Fisher, station commander at SP Watertown.

The Freemasons hope to host a similar lunch for other local police departments, too.

