Mel’s Sports History: Robert Drummond

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mel had a chance to interview one of my favorite Syracuse all-time great running backs, Robert Drummond, recently.

The former ball carrier was the guest of Ed Abbate for a Watertown cyclones football game. In this history lesson, Drummond still looks like he could carry the pigskin for a touchdown.

Robert Drummond garnered 2, 246 rushing yards at Syracuse, playing in what was one of the most exciting times in SU history from the mid to late 1980s.

He mentioned that Hall of Fame game when he rushed for 122 yards, scored 2 touchdowns and was named MVP.

He was able to thrive under legendary coach Dick MacPherson.

Drummond was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he didn’t feel he got a chance to showcase what he could do, so he ended up in the Canadian Football League.

He played well, ending up being a part of four Grey Cup championships.

A part of the 1987 Syracuse undefeated team, Robert Drummond certainly made his mark on the gridiron.

