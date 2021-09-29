Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Community Health Survey

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The results are in from the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s 2021 Community Health Survey.

Health and clinical data analyst Megan Donato shared some of the findings during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

This year’s effort surveyed 1,622 adult residents in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

The results allow health-related organizations to better meet the needs of the community.

You can learn more at fdrhpo.org.

