Sean R. Hernandez, 59, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Sean R. Hernandez, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 27, 2021.

Sean was born on December 29, 1961 in Long Island, New York, the son of Raymond Hernandez and Rita Mirabilio. He attended school at Madrid Waddington Central and was a general contractor, having started his own business named Solutions. He was always willing to lend a hand.

He married Jolene Burns on May 8, 2015 in the town of Brighton, NY.

Sean was a member of AA and NA for 31 years in the surrounding areas of the North Country. He was a trusted confidante in recovery, having assisted many with their “fifth step.” Sean was an avid guitar collector and musician, and he enjoyed the hours he spent in his music studio, playing and writing songs. He sometimes performed with bands and in festivals and was affectionately known as Sean “Wood Dog” Hernandez. Sean also enjoyed fishing, camping, home improvement projects and woodworking.

Sean is survived by his wife Jolene Burns-Hernandez; his father, Raymond Hernandez and his companion, Carolyn White of Sanfordville; his step mom, Penny Hernandez; brothers Rick (Debbie) Hernandez of CA; Clinton Johnson of Waddington, NY, Doug (Jenny) Johnson and Billy Johnson of NV; his step-children, Shawn (Emily) Burns of CA and Shannon (Craig) Roundpoint of Cornwall, ON; four step-grandchildren, Erin and Adrian Burns, Collin, Sawyer and River Roundpoint and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in law, Pete (Melanie) Burns Sr., James (Kim) Burns, Colleen Burns, Mary (Phillip) Gray, Anna (Charlie) Burns, Alex Burns, FloAnn Burns and Fred Thompson. He was predeceased by his mother, Rita.

Friends and family may call on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

