Seasonably cool with a mix of sun & clouds

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a tiny chance of rain late this afternoon, but Wednesday should be mostly sunny.

That chance is only 20 percent, so it’s unlikely we’ll see much, if any.

The day will be seasonably cool with highs around 60.

It will be another chilly night. Lows will mostly be in the 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny. Highs will get close to 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

It will be in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain each day.

