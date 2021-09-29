Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Myrtle Ave., passed away September 27, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Steve was born February 4, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herbert and Esther (Ganz) Fisher. He graduated from Northport High School in Long Island and from SUNY Brockport with a Bachelor of Science and then Masters Degree in Physical Education and Health. On June 29, 1968, he married Alice Reiss in Rochester, NY.

Steve was a physical education teacher and coach for General Brown High School, retiring in 2010 from teaching and 2014 from coaching. In 2001-2002 he was the Central North Zone Secondary Physical Education Teacher of the Year and in 2003 the NYS Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Football was his true love, and he coached the GB Lions for a total 45 years. As a tribute to his success and dedication to the program, the General Brown Football Field was named after him. Steve was one of the winningest coaches in NY State, and in 2018 was inducted into the North Country Sports Hall of Fame. Although he is not superstitious, he was known for his legendary gold shirt.

Steve was a staple of the sports community, advocate for youth sports, a mentor to many, and community-driven. Early in his career he coached wrestling and lacrosse. He also coached Pop Warner football, youth lacrosse and wore the black and white of a lacrosse official for many years.

Steve played football for Red and Black, for over 10 years, intending on retiring a number of times, but was convinced to come back and play with a team that he loved. It was a family affair and Alice and the girls were at games, practices and post-game gatherings. In 2008, he become a National Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame member, and a member of the Red and Black Football Hall of Fame.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Lisa Fisher, Whistler, BC, Jennifer (Dominic) Torrralba, San Diego, CA, Sarah Fisher, San Diego, CA, brothers, David (Marsha) Fisher, Melbourne Beach, FL, Peter (Judy) Fisher, Wellington, NZ, a sister, Deborah (Charlie) Gregory, San Diego, CA, a granddaughter, Gadielle Torralba, and several wonderful nieces and nephews.

Steve enjoyed running, riding his bike, cross-country skiing, fishing, teasing his family members, watching two to three shows at the same time while reading the paper, and giving to his community. He was a member of Degel Israel Synagogue. He also was a driver for the VTC program.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 1 from 4:01 – 7:00 p.m. at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A “homecoming” will be Sunday, October 3 at Fisher Field at 1:03 p.m. with a reception to follow at Savory Downtown.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Northern NY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 to establish the Coach Steve Fisher Legacy Fund.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.