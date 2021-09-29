Advertisement

Traffic advisory: more work on Watertown’s West Main Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City crews are still busy making improvements to Watertown’s West Main Street.

Crews are finalizing road repairs in the 200 block, so the eastbound lane will be closed between Cooper Street and the intersection of Davidson Street and Main Avenue.

That work is expected to be completed by midday Wednesday.

Sewer repairs in the 300 and 400 blocks will close the street entirely from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p,m, each day through the end of the week.

That work closes the street between Curtis Street and the intersection of Davidson and Main.

If you plan to drive through there, you might want to find a different route.

