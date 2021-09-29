Advertisement

WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can

By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man in Florida took matters into his own hands when he found an alligator roaming around his property.

WVUE reports Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik posted a video on social media of his daring alligator capture.

His trap of choice? A large black garbage bin.

With nerves of steel, you can hear Malik say, “I got kids to protect,” as he slowly pushes back the gator with the trash can.

The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside.

He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video ends as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
A car hit a tree on Watertown's Schley Drive Monday afternoon.
Car slams into tree in Watertown

Latest News

Gouverneur Correctional Facility
4 officers injured in inmate attacks at Gouverneur prison, union says
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms
Bottlenecks are at the heart of inflation and getting worse in some cases, the Fed's Jerome...
Fed chief defends policies, says inflation may persist
Watertown City Hall
Watertown announces changes for paying city school taxes