Watertown airport gets $2M for new runway system, terminal improvements

Watertown International Airport
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The Watertown International Airport is getting nearly $2.2 million in federal economic relief.

The airport will use $2 million to install a new runway guidance system, and $190,000 to improve the terminal building.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s representatives in the U.S. Senate.

