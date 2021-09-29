Watertown airport gets $2M for new runway system, terminal improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The Watertown International Airport is getting nearly $2.2 million in federal economic relief.

The airport will use $2 million to install a new runway guidance system, and $190,000 to improve the terminal building.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s representatives in the U.S. Senate.

