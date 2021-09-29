Advertisement

Watertown announces changes for paying city school taxes

Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Hall
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own property in the city of Watertown, you’ll want to know about some changes when it comes to paying your school taxes.

The city will mail out the school tax bills on Thursday and announced the following changes for the collection procedure:

1. The City of Watertown has entered into an agreement with the Watertown City School District to collect school taxes on its behalf for all properties within the City of Watertown.

2. You will now be able to pay your school taxes online using the City of Watertown’s “Online Bill Payment” system at https://www.watertown-ny.gov/OnlineBillPay.

3. In person payment will no longer be accepted at local banks.

4. Checks should be made payable to the “City Comptroller”.

5. If you are mailing your payment, it should be addressed to:

Watertown City Comptroller

245 Washington St Suite 203

Watertown NY 13601

6. The secured drop box located at City Hall next to the Sterling St entrance will be available for in-person drop off. Due to Covid restrictions the City’s offices are open by appointment only.

7. Please call ahead (315) 785-7754 if you need to make an in-person appointment.

