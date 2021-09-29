William (“Bill”) Wallace Palmer, 79, formerly of West Carthage and Watertown

DAWSONVILLE, GA (WWNY) - Mr. William (“Bill”) Wallace Palmer, 79, of Dawsonville, Georgia, formerly of West Carthage, NY and later of Watertown, NY, passed away at Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming, GA on Sunday, 19, September 2021.

Friends and Family are invited to public call Friday, 08, October 2021 from 3 - 7 pm at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman Street, Watertown, NY 13601. A Funeral service will be at 11 am – 12 noon on Saturday, 09, October 2021 at Cleveland Funeral Home Watertown with Reverend Leon (“Toby”) Schilling officiating. Burial follows at 1 pm in Union Cemetery of Naumburg, 10291 State Route 126, Castorland, NY 13620, town of Croghan, Lewis, NY.

William Wallace Palmer was born on 04 January 1942, in West Carthage, New York, to the late Mr. William Caruthers Palmer and Mrs. Pauline Lucille Palmer of West Carthage, NY and later of Watertown, NY. Bill, as he was fondly called, attended West Carthage Elementary School, and West Carthage High School (Carthage Central School District). During his high school years, he was part of the Camera Club and Art Club where he developed and expanded his skill and passion for natural history. This invaluable knowledge broadened Bill’s horizons which he used to shape his life, and to inspire others around him to be curious about art, science, and the natural world.

Bill graduated high school in 1959 and began his career which nourished the rest of his life. Bill worked at Fox Drug Company in West Carthage, NY, as a pharmacy technician from 1959 to 1961. Bill joined the United States Army Reserve Fort Dix, New Jersey in 1962 and served for six years and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Bill moved to Watertown, NY where he raised his three children, and worked at Saint Regis Paper Company (Champion International Paper Company) from 17 March 1962 until his retirement 40 years later as a hard working and industrious employee.

After his well deserved retirement from St. Regis where he was a loyal and devoted employee, Bill moved to Dawsonville, GA in 2002, where he resided on Lake Sidney Lanier for 17 years until the day of his passing to be with the Lord.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Carthage Elks Lodge No. 1762, Carthage, NY, and a member of Army Navy American Legion Post 61, Watertown, NY.

Bill continued to be active after his retirement; he enjoyed wood working, feeding and watching hummingbirds, gardening and beautification of his yard, taking road trips with his wife, boating on Lake Sidney Lanier, and watching the boats from his dock and deck. Bill was a devoted lifetime student of the history of WWI, WWII, especially U.S. War history, and U.S. military aircrafts and ships. Bill was an avid reader with a particular passion for astronomy, topography, and geography. He also enjoyed watching documentaries about astronomy, archeology, Greek mythology, and Egyptian pyramids.

Bill was well known and loved by all for his intelligence, elegance, buoyant personality, humor, kindness, and willingness to help anyone in their time of need. Above all, Bill touched the lives of many people with his caring and loving heart. He will be remembered and immensely missed forever for his wealth of stories, knowledge, wisdom, big laugh, big smile, compassion, and his gift of thoughtfulness for everyone around him.

He filled our lives with so much love, joy, happiness and laughter. Bill made the world a far better place because he was an incredibly kindhearted man who made us all to be better humans. We honor him, we salute him, we admire him, we appreciate him, we love him, we miss him, and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Olatundun Palmer; three children Kimberly (Rob) Stryker of Omaha, NE; Todd (Cathy) Palmer of Longboat Key, FL; and Tracy Palmer of Alpharetta, GA; and four cherished grandchildren, Carrie, Faith, Will, and Caitlyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

