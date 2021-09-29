Advertisement

William V. Skidmore, 74, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for 74 year old William V. Skidmore, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. 

Mr. Skidmore passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized. 

The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of William V. Skidmore.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Jane A. Rieves, 82, of West Carthage
Candles
William (“Bill”) Wallace Palmer, 79, formerly of West Carthage and Watertown
COVID vaccination
Local COVID hospitalizations: how many were vaccinated?
Candles
Electa M. Burwell, age 91, of Waddington
Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Watertown
Steven W. Fisher, 75, of Watertown

Obituaries

Donna Welles Quinta, 92, of Belleville
Donna Welles Quinta, 92, of Belleville
Hunting
Fort Drum land open to hunters
Sean R. Hernandez, 59, of Brasher Falls
Sean R. Hernandez, 59, of Brasher Falls
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Another 169 people in tri-county area test positive for COVID
File photo of electric vehicle at charging station.
Watertown looks at moving to electric city vehicles