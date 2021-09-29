William V. Skidmore, 74, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for 74 year old William V. Skidmore, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
Mr. Skidmore passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized.
