William V. Skidmore, 74, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for 74 year old William V. Skidmore, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Skidmore passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized.

The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of William V. Skidmore.

