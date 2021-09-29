Advertisement

Woman plans to open business in Felts Mills

The property where Trudy Latimer plans to open Adirondack Hearing Innovations.
(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A new business could be coming soon to the Felts Mills community.

Trudy Latimer spoke with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s loan review committee Wednesday about her plans for Adirondack Hearing Innovations.

The business aims to improve people’s hearing.

“Everybody deserves to be able to hear their grandchildren or their wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend, aunts, uncles. You don’t realize what you are missing until you can’t hear anymore,” said Latimer.

The full board will look at the $8,000 loan request next week. Latimer hopes to be open by the end of the year.

