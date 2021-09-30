Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, WBRC reported.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce

Latest News

A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
How Watertown’s airport will spend $2 million
"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Vote
Judge orders Massena GOP candidates onto ballot
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants