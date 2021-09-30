Beverly Joan Loomis, 88, of Waddington

Beverly Joan Loomis, age 88, of Waddington, NY passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Beverly Joan Loomis, age 88, of Waddington, NY passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Joan was born on April 25, 1933 in Honeyville, NY (town of Adams, Jefferson County) the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Vida (Colman) Smith. Joan is survived by her two sons; Scott R. and his wife, Mary (O’Horo); Jeffrey K. and his wife, Catherine (Sullivan); both of Waddington, NY and a daughter, Anne Michele Loomis of Madrid, NY. She has four grandchildren; Colin, Connor, Alaina and Gavin. A cousin Audrey and Waring Blackburn, a brother in-law Robert Ertl, a sister in-law Margaret Niles along with cousins, several nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert L. Loomis in 2007 after having been blessed in celebrating 52 wonderful years of marriage. She was also predeceased by a brother Lawrence Smith, a sister in-law Virginia Smith, a sister (Luella) Jean Ertl, a brother in-law Richard Niles, a sister in-law Frances Basford, as well as a brother in-law John Basford.

Joan graduated from Adams Center Central School in 1951 and then graduated summa cum laude from Keuka College with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing in 1955.

On September 17, 1955 Joan married her high school sweetheart, Robert L. Loomis, and moved to Lebanon, Illinois, where Mr. Loomis was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. Upon his discharge the couple moved to Syracuse, NY where he attended Syracuse University and Mrs. Loomis worked for the Visiting Nurse Association. While there she received a major in Public Health Nursing and School Nurse Teaching at the then College of Medicine at Syracuse University.

Joan later worked as a staff nurse at Mercy Hospital of Watertown, NY and then as a member of the faculty of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

The couple then moved to Waddington, and Joan became an instructor at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center School of Nursing until it closed, teaching Community Health Nursing to senior students. She then worked as a community mental health nurse in the Community Services Department of the Psychiatric Center, where, as director of the Community Living Unit she worked at helping integrate chronically mentally ill individuals into supervised living settings in the community. She retired in June 1996.

She was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waddington having served as an Elder on the Church Session, Chaired the Outreach Committee for many years, and was the church organist and choir director for over 50 years. Joan had also been organist at area churches for many years having started playing at her hometown church, the Adams First Baptist Church at Honeyville when she was 13. While playing for her own church in Waddington, she was also the former organist at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Waddington, and later having served as organist and choir director at the United Methodist Church of Waddington, retiring after serving the church for over 35 years. She has also played for services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Joan was involved with several charitable and civic organizations having been an advisory board member of the Waddington Family Resource Center, also having served on the advisory board of the Ogdensburg Salvation Army for over 30 years and was named their Woman of the Year in 1975. She was a former advisory board member of the Jefferson County ARC and a member of the Waddington Garden Club.

Joan had many interests including: music, animals, especially horses, cats and dogs, reading, cooking and baking, art, crafts, a love of flying kites, and gardening. She loved country life and placed a high value on friendship. She loved creating memories with her loved ones. Her favorite time was spent around the dinner table with family and friends.

She wanted people to know that she has had a wonderful life, was very proud of her lovely family, and appreciated the love and support of family and friends!

Calling hours will be held on Friday October 8, 2021 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

A Funeral will be held 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Waddington, located at 13 Fenton Street, Waddington, NY on Saturday October 9, 2021 with Russell Strait officiating. Burial to immediately follow in the Scotch Presbyterian Cemetery in Waddington.

Donations may be made in memory of Joan to the First Presbyterian Church of Waddington; P.O. Box 485 Waddington, NY 13694.

Friends and family are encourages to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

