Carthage man arrested on rape charges

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A 28-year-old Carthage man faces rape charges for allegedly having sex with a teenager.

State police arrested Kyle Early on two felony counts of third-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Early is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in the town of LeRay.

He was issued a ticket to appear in LeRay Town Court on October 13.

