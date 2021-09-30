Electa M. Burwell, age 91, of Waddington

Electa M. Burwell, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Electa M. Burwell, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Friends and family may be received on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM on Friday October 8, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Waddington, with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating. Burial to follow immediately after funeral services in White Church Cemetery, Lisbon.

Electa was born on April 10, 1930 in Waddington the daughter of the late Merton and Eva (Barkley) Putney. She graduated from Waddington High School. She continued her education by attending the Ogdensburg School of Business later She married William Wallace Burwell on December 24th, 1948 he predeceased her on July 14, 1981. She was employed at United Helpers Nursing Home (Moongate) as a Dietary Aide in Canton, NY.

Electa was a strong and a hardworking farm wife and mother. She spent most of her life raising children with Billy on the Burwell Dairy farm located in Lisbon. It was the farm that combined her love of family, love for all animals (Especially her Newfoundland dogs) and gardening. Her passions of both flowers and vegetables provided her solace in the large gardens from the busy barns and the happy mayhem of the small family home. She could always be found outdoors; barns, gardens but also snowmobiling- with the entire family and local farm-families. These cold winter adventures created warm memories and lasting friendships during the long, North Country winters. Her later years, after her husbands’ passing, she kept moving, growing and loving with such grace, humor and strength. She had to scale back her passions after the farm, but always had that spark & fire for life, tending to gardens, enjoying animals and being silly-full of laughter with all that knew her.

Electa is survived by her eight loving children, Gerald W. Burwell of Hermon, NY; Teri and Stelio Mermingas of Teqestia, FL; Sandra and Joseph Hatcher of San Antonio, TX; Patricia Perrault of Colton, NY; Kathleen and Gregg Buckwell of Rochester, NY; Mary Electa and William Taylor of Castle Rock, CO; Amy and Paul Pikulski, of New Paltz, NY; Karen Burwell and Michael Lacagnina of Rochester, NY; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Electa was predeceased by her brother William “Bill” Putney, half-brother Gordon Putney, a daughter in-law Sue Barney-Burwell, and a son in-law Robert (Bob) Perrault.

The family would ask for any memorial contributions to be acknowledged with the Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, New York 13694 and the United Methodist Church Memorial Fund; 116 Lincoln Ave. Waddington, New York 13694

Family and friends are encouraged to share online memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Family and friends are asked to join the family for a Celebration of Electa’s life - after the burial, at the American Legion Post No. 420 at 23 Fenton Street in Waddington, NY

