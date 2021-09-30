Advertisement

Firefighters honor the fallen this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday.

Amid flashing red lights, firefighters lined up in Watertown Wednesday night to honor Peyton Morse with a moment of silence.

Morse died after a training incident at the state fire academy earlier this year.

As the annual memorial weekend approaches, firefighters are recognizing Morse and others who died in the line of duty this year.

Chris St. Joseph is a Watertown firefighter and vice president of the Watertown Firefighter’s Benevolent Association.

“This is important to remember those that have fallen,” he said, especially for us this year having lost Peyton. It’s been a long, long time since Watertown’s lost a firefighter. To lose one so young and in such an odd way, it doesn’t make any sense. Just, anyway we can show honor to him and his family, we’re going to do it.”

All the lights at city fire stations and at the fallen firefighters’' memorial will be lit up red through Sunday in memory of the fallen.

