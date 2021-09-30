Highlights & score: busy on the pitch

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - It was busy on area soccer fields Wednesday night.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Dexter, it was General Brown hosting IHC.

In the first half, IHC is down 2-0 when Konrad Krystoforski dents the back of the net, cutting the Lions’ lead in half at 2-1.

The Lions answer a little later when Eric Randall goes far corner for the tally, and it’s 3-1 General Brown

IHC counters. Enrique Ortiz lure splits the pipes, making it 3-2 Lions at the half.

IHC beats General Brown 5-3.

In Chaumont, it was Lyme hosting the Beaver River Beavers in a Frontier League crossover game.

Late in the first half, it’s 5-0 Lyme when Derek Radley gets behind the defense and finishes. It’s 6-0 Lyme at the break.

Lyme goes on to beat Beaver River 7-1.

In Sackets Harbor, it was a boys’ Frontier League D Division match-up as the Patriots hosted Alexandria.

It was still scoreless in the first half when Austin Griner scores on the doorstep.

It was 1-0 Patriots at the break and that would turn out to be your final.

In girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer, Massena was at Potsdam.

Massena’s Janelle Burke finds the mark.

Massena goes on to beat Potsdam by a final score of 4-0.

It was women’s college soccer at the Coffeen Street campus with Jefferson hosting North Country.

Chloe Flannigan dents the net and North Country goes up 3-0.

With the score 4-0 nothing North Country, Elisa Sumo connects on the penalty kick, making it 5-0.

The visitors go on to beat Jefferson 9-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Sackets Harbor 1, Alexandria 0

Thousand Islands 1, Copenhagen 0

Lyme 7, Beaver River 1

Lowville 5, Carthage 1

Belleville Henderson 4, South Lewis 1

