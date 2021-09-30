How Watertown’s airport will spend $2 million

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown International Airport has landed more than $2 million.

A bulk of the funding, from the Federal Aviation Administration, will go toward an approach lighting system for pilots landing on the main runway, making it easier for them to see in cloudy conditions.

Airport Manager Grant Sussey says the funds have moved this project forward by a year.

“This is great news. It’s very exciting we can get this project going. We are currently in design for the approach lighting system, and this will fund the construction of that approach lighting system that is so critical to make that safe landing in lower visibility conditions,” he said.

The rest of the money, $190,000, will be going toward the baggage claim system in the airport’s terminal.

