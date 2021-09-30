Advertisement

Jacqueline C. Decker, 87 of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline C. Decker, age 87 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Alice Hyde Center in Malone, NY on September 28, 2021. Due to current conditions the funeral services will be private at the Garner Funeral Service with a burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Potsdam Public Library and the Alice Center 2021 Special Project at UVMHealth.org/AHMCSupport. Jacqueline is survived by her sons Robin Decker and his companion Melissa Stockholm, and Scott Decker; daughters Susan (Martin) Collins and Kelly (Arnold) Ashlaw; grandchildren Christopher Decker, Nicholas Decker and Emily Ashlaw and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Harold, brothers Floyd, Douglas, Wayne, Gerald, Leon Jr. and David Clark, sisters Thelma Collette, Harriet King and Carol Woodward, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Decker (Belshaw). Jacqueline C. Decker was born on September 27, 1934 in Fort Covington, NY to the late Leon Clark and Christine Drumm. She was a graduate of Franklin Academy in Malone, NY. She was married to Harold Decker in Malone, NY on June 23, 1956. Jacqueline worked for years at the Corbett’s Jewelry Store in Potsdam, NY. She enjoyed bowling and volunteered for the Potsdam Youth Hockey Association for years.

