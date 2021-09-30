Janet E. Butler, 82, formerly of Watertown

Janet E. Butler, 82, formerly of South Hamilton St., Watertown, died September 28, 2021, at St. Johns Nursing Home in Rochester, NY. (Funeral Home)

Mrs. Butler was born September 30, 1938, in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of William and Margaret Droge Neals. She graduated from high school in Manhattan and from Douglass Residential College at Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

On August 27, 1960, she married John B. Butler at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Bayside, NY.

She worked at the Watertown Daily Times and Jefferson National Bank as an administrative secretary. In 1993 she began working with the North Country Children’s Clinic as a senior secretary, until her retirement in 2001.

Janet was a communicant of Holy Family Church, a board member of the Black River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was an active participant with the folk singing group “Celebration” for 40 years. Family pictures, gardening and crafts are a few examples of her love for life and her extensive genealogy research led to many trips including Montreal and Ireland.

Surviving are her daughters Susan (Thomas) Gaiter Lima, NY, and Anne Siegl (Steve D) Victor, NY. Son, Stephen (Carrie) Spencerport, NY. Three grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by husband John and grandson Ryan Merritt.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2pm -5pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10 am at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association,225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

