Judge orders Massena GOP candidates onto ballot

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There will be Republicans to vote for in the Town of Massena this November.

In a decision made last week and released publicly Wednesday, state Supreme Court Justice Mary Farley ruled that the names of four Republicans must appear on the November ballot.

Farley’s ruling ordered St. Lawrence County Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie Bacon “to forthwith certify and produce a ballot” with the names.

That’s been done, and Bacon said Thursday there will be no appeal of the judge’s order.

The judge ruled in a case that pitted Bacon against her Republican counterpart, Tom Nichols. The case, like most things involving election law, is highly technical.

The Republican candidates were selected at a meeting - a caucus - on July 12. But Democrats raised an objection, saying the caucus wasn’t properly announced ahead of time - the way they put it is, no notice was given.

Because of that, Bacon and Nichols split on whether the Republican names should go on the ballot, Nichols saying they should, Bacon that they should not.

(There’s a dispute over whether notice of the caucus was really ever filed, which the judge did not settle.)

Under the law, when there’s a split decision, the document - in this case, the caucus results - is presumed valid.

And the Democrats made no further objection.

The judge ruled Bacon has “no statutory basis” for not putting the Republicans on the ballot, and called her delay in doing so “inexcusable.”

Bacon declined additional comment Thursday.

The judge’s action restores to the ballot:

- Sue Bellor, running for town supervisor

- Jeanine Brouse, running for town clerk

- Patrick Facteau, running for town council

- Adrian Taraska, running for town council

