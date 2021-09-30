Judge rules in town’s favor in fight over Redwood’s water & sewer district

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - After a two-year battle in state Supreme Court, the town of Alexandria comes out on top. A judge has dismissed claims that the town board mismanaged water and sewer funds.

“There’s no question that the board members were relieved,” said Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent Sweet after state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky ruled in the town’s favor.

The town was taken to court by Redwood resident Dan Peterson in 2019 after the town increased Redwood’s sewer charges by 40 percent

Peterson claimed the town was mismanaging funds - illegally charging expenses to the Redwood Water & Sewer District. Peterson believed the district was owed money.

Judge McClusky wanted to see audits. The court appointed an expert, which reported that the district was owed more than $500,000.

But, the town’s audit reached a different conclusion

“We had three different accounting firms do a review and do an audit process and none of those accounting firms found anything that was illegal or fraudulent,” said Sweet.

Judge McClusky agreed with the town’s numbers. He says the expert didn’t review the latest town audits, which show Alexandria had made correct and legal adjustments to how funds were allocated, based off auditor recommendations.

The judge also found the town had fixed earlier issues tied to fee collection.

McClusky dismissed the case.

“The Jefferson County Supreme Court found no merit to Mr. Peterson’s claim - absolutely none and he, indeed, had his day in court. Now it’s time for the town of Alexandria to move on,” said Sweet.

Peterson’s lawyer, Jim Sonneborn, says he respectfully disagrees with the ruling. An appeal is being planned.

