Keeping it cool

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the last day of September, but it will feel as if it’s the middle of October.

It will be a cool, mostly cloudy day. We could see a few light sprinkles in the morning, but most of the day should be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be a chilly night with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of hit-or-miss rain both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will in the mid- to upper 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have a small chance of hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

