Kinney Drugs names new president

John Marraffa
John Marraffa
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kinney Drugs has a new president.

The Gouverneur-based, employee-owned drug store chain announced Thursday that John Marraffa has been elected to the position.

Marraffa has been vice president of Government Affairs & Healthcare Services Integration at KPH Healthcare -- of which Kinney is a part -- since 2019.

Before what, he had a 14-year career with Walgreens, where he most recently served as regional healthcare director for New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

He graduated with a bachelor of science in pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and

Health Sciences in 2003.

He lives in Fayetteville, N.Y. with his wife, two sons, and two dogs.

