Advertisement

Koch Industries denies owning LC Drives in Potsdam

File photo of LC Drives
File photo of LC Drives
By Keir Chapman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A company that invested in a north country tech start-up is firing back against claims that it now owns it.

LC Drives in Potsdam, a company that made electric motors, closed its doors for good, laying off its 125 workers.

Last week we reported founder and CEO Russel Marvin sent a memo to those workers saying the company is now owned by Koch Industries and to go to them with any health insurance issues.

Koch invested $15 million dollars into LC Drives two years ago.

But, a spokesperson for Koch says that’s the extent of the relationship.

“Koch is not entitled to, nor does it plan to, take control of LC Drives. Accordingly, Koch is not responsible for obligations that LC Drives may have with respect to its current and former employees,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Marvin had no comment when contacted by 7 News.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce

Latest News

A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
How Watertown’s airport will spend $2 million
Vote
Judge orders Massena GOP candidates onto ballot
File photo of Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops plans new store blocks away from one in Watertown
Carthage man arrested on rape charges