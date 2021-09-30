Koch Industries denies owning LC Drives in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A company that invested in a north country tech start-up is firing back against claims that it now owns it.

LC Drives in Potsdam, a company that made electric motors, closed its doors for good, laying off its 125 workers.

Last week we reported founder and CEO Russel Marvin sent a memo to those workers saying the company is now owned by Koch Industries and to go to them with any health insurance issues.

Koch invested $15 million dollars into LC Drives two years ago.

But, a spokesperson for Koch says that’s the extent of the relationship.

“Koch is not entitled to, nor does it plan to, take control of LC Drives. Accordingly, Koch is not responsible for obligations that LC Drives may have with respect to its current and former employees,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Marvin had no comment when contacted by 7 News.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.