Linda M. Sandri, 74, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Sandri, 74, of Main Street, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.

Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Sandri of Beaver Falls; and a sister, Joan Hazard, and her husband John Dabrowski of Boston, MA. Linda is also lovingly remembered by the Sandri extended family members. She is predeceased by her beloved son Mark John Sandri who passed away on October 7, 2017.

Linda was born on October 25, 1946 in Sidney, NY, a daughter of the late George E. and Gladys M. Moore Hazard. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1964 and Cornell University in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology. Linda began her career at Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, working as a Lab Tech from 1970 to 1975, then moving to Lowville, where she took some time off to raise her children. She later worked as a Bacteriologist in the lab at Lewis County General Hospital from 1983 until her retirement in 2014.

Linda loved gardening, science, animals (she was devoted to her dogs and cats), and nature in general. Spending her free time outdoors, in her flower beds, was one place you could be sure to find her.

Linda was Vice President of CSEA Local 825, Hospital Unit from 1999-2005. She was also very active politically, both locally, and at the state and national level. She served as chairwoman of the Lewis County Democratic Committee from 2010 until 2021, and was involved always and forever as a democrat, through and through.

She was seen as a mother, grandmother, sister, and a true friend by so many. She always put others first and would do anything for anyone. More than anything, Linda loved her children.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver Falls Fire Department, Main Street, Beaver Falls, NY 13305; or The Lewis County Democratic Committee, c/o Lindsey Burriss, Treasurer, 9320 Deveines Rd, Castorland, NY 13620; or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 North

State Street, Lowville, NY 13367; or contributions may be made in memory of Linda M. Sandri to a charity of one’s choice.

