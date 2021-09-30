Loretta Lee Carkner, 71, of Norwood

Loretta Lee Carkner, age 71, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Lee Carkner, age 71, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 23, 2021. To honor her wishes, a Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Donald Kirby. She is survived by her children; Steven McDougall of Spreckels, California and Michelle (Michael) Zagrobelny of Waddington; four grandchildren Zoe (Zachery) Marcellus-Zagrobelny, Zebulon Zagrobelny, Douglas McDougall, and Phoebe Zagrobelny; two brothers, John (Sylinda) Carkner and Tom (Michelle) Carkner. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Kenneth Carkner, sister Gretchen Carkner, and brother Timothy Carkner.

Loretta was born August 8, 1950 in Ogdensburg, NY to Harold (Bernie) and Barbara (Bobbie) Carkner. She graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School. Early in her career, Loretta was employed at MWCS as a bus driver and cafeteria monitor and as a bus driver later for Massena School District. Joining the Postal Service in 1987, Loretta retired in 2013 while working at the Potsdam Post Office for most of her career. Loretta was a member of the Madrid American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered much of her time at New Beginnings thrift store and food pantry in Madrid. A life-long lover of pets, Loretta spent countless hours caring for her own pets and other wandering pets in her neighborhood as well as fostering/adopting pets for the Potsdam Humane Society.

Loretta will be remembered for her passion of keeping her home and landscaping impeccable. Many friends and family throughout the North Country quickly learned about speed cleaning their own homes when Loretta was coming for a visit. When not tidying her home, Loretta enjoyed meeting friends and cousins for lunches and dinners or walks around her village. Before her mother’s passing, she especially enjoyed weekly Sunday morning trips to the diner after mass, often with a grandchild in tow, and laughing with her mother’s friends.

Loretta enjoyed being “Nana” to her grandchildren and sharing updates about their sports and academic accomplishments, and her home was filled with their photos. Packages with cookies, muffins, candy or cash were welcomed by the grandchildren when living far away or at college…and no one could wrap and tape a postal package like Nana (the equivalent of trying to break into Fort Knox).

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. In lieu of flowers, Loretta’s family would wish for any memorial gifts be made to the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, New York 13676.

Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

