Lowville American Legion to host cornhole tournament benefit

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s American Legion Post 162 will be hosting a Bags and Beers Cornhole Tournament that will benefit wounded soldiers who hunt in Lewis County.

Lee Hinkleman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

It will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lowville American Legion at 5383 Dayan Street. Early registration at the Legion is encouraged. Call 315-376-3712 for more information.

The tournament will benefit Operation 2nd Chance, which funds wounded soldiers who hunt in Lewis County.

The cost is $30 for two-person teams. Food is included in that price.

