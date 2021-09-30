Mother indicted on murder, manslaughter charges in death of Treyanna Summerville

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The mother of Treyanna Summerville, the teen who was found beaten and starved in her Gouverneur home more than a year ago, has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges.

Lashanna Charlton faces the following counts:

second-degree murder

first-degree manslaughter

second-degree manslaughter

endangering the welfare of a child

A St. Lawrence County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday.

According to county District Attorney Gary Pasqua, Charlton will be ordered to appear at arraignment on a date which has yet to be determined.

Charlton, who was charged in July 2020 with second-degree manslaughter, is currently free on bail. Pasqua said he has no idea where Charlton now lives.

According to court documents obtained by 7 News at the time, Summerville died after being assaulted and starved in her Rowley Street home in Gouverneur, and Charlton never called for an ambulance even though the 18-year-old was unconscious.

The court documents said Summerville was assaulted and that between June 18 and 22, 2020 Charlton failed to seek treatment for her. It was on June 22 that someone called 911 to have emergency responders go to the home.

A state trooper arrived first, but a 911 call log obtained by 7 News indicated Summerville was already dead.

The felony complaint by state police Investigator Steven Bos alleged that both the assault and malnourishment contributed to Summerville’s death and that Charlton was involved in both.

In 2020, Isiah Samuels, Charlton’s stepson, has said he and Treyanna endured years of abuse at Charlton’s hands and that authorities did little.

Earlier this month, a murder charge against Summerville’s 14-year-old half-sister was dismissed.

