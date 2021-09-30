Mr. Louis J. LaBrake, age 84, of Raymondville, NY passed away on September 27th at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Louis J. LaBrake, age 84, of Raymondville, NY passed away on September 27th at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a burial at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences for the LaBrake family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Post 925 Norfolk American Legion for the Wounded Warrior’s Program @ 1 East High St., Norfolk, NY 13667. Louis is survived by his wife Carol LaBrake; sons Jim (Tammy) LaBrake and Steve (Kelly) LaBrake; brothers Steve LaBrake; sister Carol LaBrake; grandchildren Samantha, Jacob, Jillian and Joshua LaBrake and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by sisters Ann Fuller, Helen Runions and Shirley Miller. Mr. Louis J. LaBrake was born on March 30, 1937 in Potsdam, NY to the late Louis P. LaBrake and Margaret Daniels. He attended Potsdam Central High School. He then served in the United States Army from 1960-1966. On December 11, 1964 he was married to Carol LaValley in Claremont, NH. Louis worked very hard for a living, often working two jobs at a time. He worked for the Local Union 322 for over 56 years and worked for Shelly Electric for over 30 years. He also did odd jobs for several people around town. He performed a lot of maintenance at the Garner Funeral Home throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He and his wife spent their winters in Brooksville, FL for several years.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.