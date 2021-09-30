Norfolk festival celebrates Halloween this weekend

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot going on in Norfolk.

Laurel Murphy and Bobbi Phillips were on 7 News This Morning to talk about the Norfolk Halloween Festival.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The festival starts today (Thursday, September 30) and runs through Sunday, October 3.

There’s a sidewalk chalk festival, a story walk, a photo scavenger hunt, a spaghetti dinner, a story hour, a candy hunt, carnival rides, fireworks, a vendor fair, parade, a cornhole tournament, and a block dance.

You can check out what’s going on when on the event’s Facebook page.

