Norfolk festival celebrates Halloween this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot going on in Norfolk.

Laurel Murphy and Bobbi Phillips were on 7 News This Morning to talk about the Norfolk Halloween Festival.

The festival starts today (Thursday, September 30) and runs through Sunday, October 3.

There’s a sidewalk chalk festival, a story walk, a photo scavenger hunt, a spaghetti dinner, a story hour, a candy hunt, carnival rides, fireworks, a vendor fair, parade, a cornhole tournament, and a block dance.

You can check out what’s going on when on the event’s Facebook page.

