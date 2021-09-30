Advertisement

Pamela Knight Yaremko, 66, formerly of Canton

Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Pamela Knight Yaremko, 66, of Bell Ground, GA and formerly of Canton and Russell, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 with her husband by her side after a battle with cancer.

Pam was born January 2, 1955 in Iowa, a daughter of Gene and Betty (Walz) Knight. Pam graduated from Knox-Memorial High School in Russell in 1973. She worked as a secretary in a law firm in Canton before moving out west eventually landing in Denver, CO where she met and married her husband, John Yaremko. The couple lived in Englewood, CO for many years before retiring and moving to Ball Ground, Georgia where they have lived the last three years.

Pam is survived by her husband, John and by a sister, Debbie & Joe White of Russell and by several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Gene and Betty Knight and by a brother, Gene (Pat) Knight, who passed in November of 2020.

As per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Local arrangements are with the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

