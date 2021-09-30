Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Memphis school shooting