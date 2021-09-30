Rev. Herbert E. Spence, 92, of Massena, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his home comforted by the support of his wife, son, and family. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rev. Herbert E. Spence, 92, of Massena, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his home comforted by the support of his wife, son, and family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Pastor Spence was born in Bordentown, NJ, on June 25, 1929, to the late John A. Spence and the late Ida (Herbert) Spence. He graduated from Central high School, Trenton, NJ in 1950 and Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL in 1957.

In 1952 he was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean War for 13 months. On August 22, 1958, he married Phyllis Ferguson of Philadelphia, PA. From 1959, they served together as missionaries under Bible Centered Ministries International, based in Lancaster, PA, until his retirement in 2009.

Pastor Spence was called upon to act as Interim Pastor in countless churches throughout the North Country. He also taught Vacation Bible School and Released Time Classes in numerous area churches for many years. In 1974, he was used of the Lord to found and direct Mandaville Camp and Retreat Center, a Christian camp for all ages, which thrives to this day.

Some children called him Grandpa, and many more called him “Uncle Herb.” After touching a myriad of lives a stalwart prayer-warrior has departed.

He was Lifetime Member and Commander/Chaplin of the Korean War Vets, Chapter #284, Massena, Lifetime Member and Chaplain of the VFW, Chapter #1143, Lifetime Member of Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and former EMT in Tri-Town Rescue Squad.

Pastor Spence is survived by his wife, Phyllis, their son, Steve (Linda Beswick) Spence; their grandchildren, Michelle (Spence) and Jeremy Archer Waterman, Steven Spence II, all of Massena and Matthew Spence of Fort Bragg, SC. In addition, he is survived by eight great grandchildren: Jaymi, Benjamin, Elijah, Hulcy, Abigail, Jaina, Aiden, and Lydia.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ida Spence, and his brothers: John, George, Warren, Walter, and William.

Reverend Spence’s Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 AM at the Mandaville Camp and Retreat Center, located at 165 Sheldon Road Hopkinton, NY. Pastor Colin Lucid and Pastor Fred Sykes will be officiating

and immediately following the service, burial will take place at the Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Cemetery with Military Honors.

After the burial, the family respectfully invites those in attendance to gather back at Mandaville for a reception. Meat and beverage will be provided but if you would like to contribute to the meal, please bring a covered dish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Mandaville, 165 Sheldon Road, Winthrop, NY 13697-1127.

