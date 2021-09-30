Advertisement

Soap Star from the Guiding Light - Dies at 72

Tylo was on the popular soap for over fifteen years.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Famed Guiding Light Star, Michael Tylo, dies at 72.

Many Northern New Yorkers remember the popular daytime drama, The Guiding Light, that was on the air, if you count the radio show, over seventy years.

Tylo played wealthy, famous, mysterious architect Quinton Chamberlain.  He was on the venerable soap for over fifteen years.

