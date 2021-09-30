Soap Star from the Guiding Light - Dies at 72

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Famed Guiding Light Star, Michael Tylo, dies at 72.

Many Northern New Yorkers remember the popular daytime drama, The Guiding Light, that was on the air, if you count the radio show, over seventy years.

Tylo played wealthy, famous, mysterious architect Quinton Chamberlain. He was on the venerable soap for over fifteen years.

For more information check out these articles:

Hollywood Reporter

Variety

Entertainment Weekly

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.